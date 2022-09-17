#NationalForestWeek = Forest Tours YouTube Video

Forest Walks Autumn Glory

Enjoy these hidden gems

Register now

Sept 24 and 25

Amazing Afforestation Adventure

Discover Dream Explore

Sept 24 and 25 at 2:00 pm Mark Your Calendars

http://friendsareas.ca/

bit.ly/3B6Ta3q Eventbrite

Thank you to City of Saskatoon and Mosaic for their support

Sat Sept 17 at 2:00 iNaturalist Biodiversity Challenge and Sun Sept 18 at 6:00 Easy as 1-2-3 Find It, Snap It, Share It, on the free iNaturalist app

Sun Sept 18 Wildwoods of Saskatoon Film Remai Modern at 2:00 Register Now! Seating is limited.

Commemorate #NationalForestWeek with a theme in 2022 “Canada’s Forests: Solutions for a Changing Climate.” 2022 is the 30th anniversary of “Maple Leaf Day” or National Tree Day in Canada

😃🍁🍄🥀🌼🌞🌷🌾🎋🌳🌲🐾🐀🐿🐁🐇🐇🕷🐛🦋🐞🐜🐌🐛🕷🦗🐢🐍🦇🐦🦉🦅🦆🐥🐣🐦🦇🐌🦋🦋🦄

National Forest Week brings attention to our forests and trees from coast to coast across Canada. Maple Leaf Day (or National Forest Day) takes place the third Wednesday of September, which in 2022 is September 21. National Forest Week are the days around Maple Leaf Day.

Richard St. Barbe Baker said it this way, “If a person loses one third of his or her skin, the person will die; if a tree loses a third of its bark, the tree will die, and if the world loses a third of its trees, the world will die.

We live less that five minutes without air and the trees give us air we breathe. We live less than five days without water, and trees are absolutely essential in the water cycle. We live less than five weeks without food, and without the trees we could not grow food.” (Filson, Bruce K. October 7, 1982, Western People, p. 5)

#NationalForestWeek, #MapleLeafDay, #Saskatoon, #Saskatooning, #forest,

Celebrate #nationalForestWeek Sept 18-24! Special events and incredible opportunities await you! Visit http://www.friendsareas.ca to get involved today. 😄👍👨‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🌳🌲🌲🌳🌳🌲👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🙂😃👍

#NationalForestWeek commences Sept 18, 2022. Join us for a week of festivities as we discover trees, culture and explore the biodiversity forests around us support. Save the date to explore nature around you. www.friendsareas.ca @friendsareas 😄👍👨‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🌳🌲🌲🌳🌳🌲👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🙂😃👍

Do you have a great forest trail, a unique and special tree friend, a beautiful spot to meditate amidst the rustling of leaves in the forest? Post a selfie with a story telling everyone about your tree or forest space with the hashtag #NationalForestWeek. 😄👍👨‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🌳🌲🌲🌳🌳🌲👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🙂😃👍

Wildwoods of Saskatoon launches #NationalForestWeek at the Remai Modern Film Sept 18 at 2:00 ushering in a cavalcade of virtual and in-person events Take part in the photo extravaganza. Plant a tree, sing with a chickadee, protect a tree and support biodiversity. www.friendsareas.ca @friendsareas 😄👍👨‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🌳🌲🌲🌳🌳🌲👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👦‍👦🙂😃👍

Find your forest and share the story about your tree friend

In the days leading up to #NationalForestWeek

 Let people know about a forest you like to visit

 Share the location of a unique tree

 Tell a story about your favourite native tree

 Create a post on social media letting everyone know what event you have to offer about your favourite tree or forest

 Get together with other environmental groups to promote your forest or tree places by a networking event

There is no mood or passion that the forest cannot give us, and those of us who have discovered her secret can settle beforehand what our experiences are going to be. We can choose our day and select our hour. And lo! the dawn finds us in the obscure wood. Together witnessing the film expose the afforestation secrets, we pass through into the realm of legend. With pity or with joy, the secrets revealed, behold the stories and tales of another world, another time. Let us at least suppose so for the moment—that at the film -we settle down to discovering the real intention and the stories of the afforestation areas. Those stories which etch and mould the form of the afforestation areas.

Discover the Wildwoods of Saskatoon Sunday September 18 at 2:00 pm at the Remai Modern. Register Now

At the follow up place based forest tours Sept 24 and 25 meet Forest Guide: Sam Ereke, BSc, MSc, Research Scientist who will also be leading the Saskatoon and Area BioDiversity Challenge iNaturalist tours Sept 15-18.

Sept 17 at 2:00 pm

Sept 18 at 6:00 pm

Sat, 24 September 2022 2:00 PM

Sun. Sept 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm

50th anniversary of World Environment Day, 50th Birthday for Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park in Saskatoon

Richard St. Barbe Baker said it this way, “If a person loses one third of his or her skin, the person will die; if a tree loses a third of its bark, the tree will die, and if the world loses a third of its trees, the world will die.

We live less that five minutes without air and the trees give us air we breathe. We live less than five days without water, and trees are absolutely essential in the water cycle. We live less than five weeks without food, and without the trees we could not grow food.” (Filson, Bruce K. October 7, 1982, Western People, p. 5)

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in