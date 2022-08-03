A note of gratitude

Our Saskatoon Businesses and those who are passionate for the environment, go the extra mile for the afforestation areas!~

A huge word of thank you to the dignitaries who were in attendance at this auspicous event.

Robert White BSA, MES (Env. St.) Board Member Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas, who personally knew Richard St. Barbe Baker was the Recipient of the first Men of the Trees Prize at the University of Saskatchewan. Robert was an excellent host and Master of Ceremonies

Councillor David Kirton brought greetings on behalf of the City of Saskatoon

Parks Department from the City of Saskatoon said a few words in honour of World Environment day and these anniversary celebrations.

Andrea Lafond CEO of Meewasin which is notably recognized world-wide for its leadership in conserving the natural resources of the 6,700 hectares of the Meewasin Valley.

Author and Environmentalist Candace Savage from Wild About Saskatoon has written more than two dozen books on nature and cultural history honoured the occasion with greetings and spoke on behalf of the environment.

Elizabeth Bekolay teacher, biologist, environmental author and founder of One School One Farm Sheltberbelt Project has a long history of championing the environment.

Dr. Henrike Rees representing Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) and the PaRx program which just came to Saskatchewan introduced these two environmental programs for health and the environment.

Barbara Biddle Montgomery Place President Community Association brought forward greetings as their community association have been the guardians of the two Saskatoon afforestation areas celebrating their 50th anniversary planted to trees in 1972.

Gift Marufu, Dip. (For.); B.Sc. (Hort.); M.Sc. (Soil/Plant);AAg University of Saskatchewan Grounds Manager also graced the ceremony with a few words about the excellent composting environmental project ongoing on campus, and conduct a campus tree tour.

Scouts Canada and troops will be present at this auspicious occasion. “The environment is central to Scouting and is a key element in the development of engaged citizens. Through Scouting, we never miss out on the opportunity to experience and build a relationship with nature. Environmental exploration has played a prominent role in the Scout Movement since it was founded.”

We should like to express our thank you to Dutch Growers for helping out with the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day. It was great to have a Bur Oak planted on the University of Saskatchewan campus near the Richard St. Barbe Baker memorial in honour of Richard St. Barbe Baker’s last ever tree planting 40 years ago to the day!

Thank you kindly to Nestor’s Bakery who helped out with amazing refreshments which were enjoyed by many!

It is wonderful to also extend appreciations to the Real Canadian Superstore for their assistance also with refreshments.

Thank you to the City of Saskatoon and Mosaic for your amazing support in helping to make this day happen! Thank you to the community who offer assistance with donations and on bottle drives. It is truly appreciated.

Once again, thank you kindly for celebrating World Environment Day on its 50th anniversary.

In celebration of the afforestation area 50th anniversary there is hereby four new pages from the 50th Anniversary Living Legacy Book with place based learning activities released for your enjoyment. More new pages will come online in download pdf format for every round of financial or in-kind support received. Thanks so very much!

June 5 Tree Planting Ceremony University of Saskatchewan World Environment Day 50th Anniversary Celebration June 5 Tree Planting Ceremony University of Saskatchewan World Environment Day 50th Anniversary Celebration

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker