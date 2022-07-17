There’s a Secret Forest in Saskatoon – and anyone can visit

Chandra Philip | Web Journalist for CTV News Saskatoon wrote There’s a Secret Forest in Saskatoon – and anyone can visit.

The Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest will be shown at the Remai Modern on July 22. This premiere live event will feature “Global Crusader and Changemaker” by Robert White who personally new Richard St. Barbe Baker.

This is part of #HistoricPlacesDays with a theme, every place has a story.



Every historic site has not just one, but many, stories. This live event is about telling the untold and forgotten stories of people who used to related to this historic site. The theme encourages you to share the alternative perspectives and points of view of your historic site. No story it too big or small.

Reviving Local Heritage. July 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm Remai Modern 50th Birthday for Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park in Saskatoon July 22 at 7:00 pm Reviving Local Heritage Film screening at the Remai Modern. Richard St. Barbe Baker Commemorative Signage at the Meeewasin Trail near the Diefenbaker Center on the University of Saskatchewan campus, City of Saskatoon

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker