Create your VisitList!

For Historic Places Days, events are taking place across Canada coast to coast. It is a time to discover new places, and find out more about our historic places.

Many Stories

Richard St. Barbe Baker founded the International Tree Foundation July 22, 1922, 100 years ago, and we are celebrating at the Remai Modern on July 22 at 7:00 pm. Baker is the namesake of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area in Saskatoon. An introductory talk “Global Crusader and Changemaker” will begin the evening followed by a film about this Global Conservationist, Richard St. Barbe Baker with guest speakers from around the world.

Heritage Through All the Senses

Dr. George Genereux won the Gold Medal at the Olympics when he was just 17 years old, and then a hockey scout came to recruit this all star athlete. Find out what happens next at the eco-tour happening Sunday July 24 at 2:00 pm at George Genereux Park in Saskatoon.

Join us for the month of July as we discover our rich and diverse history through #HistoricPlacesDays. Get creative with a selfie or photo, and post it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HistoricPlacesDays before July 31 for a chance to win $1,000! Enter the contest today. http://www.historicplacesdays.ca/contests @nationaltrustca

Visit us learn about our rich and diverse history through #HistoricPlacesDays, now running for the entire month of July! We’re joining the event… will you? Find out more today. http://www.historicplacesdays.ca @nationaltrustca

Share your visit and story on your VisitList.

Find your Historic Place George Genereux Urban Regional Park and Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area in Saskatoon, SK, CA

Reviving Local Heritage. July 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm Remai Modern George Genereux (March 1, 1935 – April 10, 1989) photo courtesy SPL b-8759 SmartPhone nature Photo using the free iNaturalist app 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, 50th Birthday for Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park in Saskatoon

https://historicplacesdays.ca/places/george-genereux-urban-regional-park/

https://historicplacesdays.ca/events/the-george-genereux-story/

https://historicplacesdays.ca/places/richard-st-barbe-baker-afforestation-area/

https://historicplacesdays.ca/events/reviving-local-heritage/

https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com/http://friendsareas.ca/friendsafforestation@gmail.com





For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity

Make it your own

Spread the word about the UN Decade

Let’s Bring Back Forests

Let’s Green Our Cities

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

George Genereux (March 1, 1935 – April 10, 1989) photo courtesy SPL b-8759