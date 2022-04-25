A focus on insects this spring

City Nature Challenge ID Party – Insects! Help for insect IDs/questions Tue, May 3, 2022 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST

What is it? Help to convert the unknown observations! With an insect specialist – entomologist – to answer questions

About this event

Help discover the answer to “what is it?”

About this event

Get together virtually – in attendance will be an insect specialist by the name of Sydney Worthy Entomologist from the City of Saskatoon City of Saskatoon to help with I.D.s on insects which is fantastic!

Join together to make identifications on iNaturalist for the Saskatoon and Area City Nature Challenge.

EVERYONE is welcome to join, you absolutely DO NOT need to be an expert to help with IDs! And it is a great time to learn more about insects, and our insects in Saskatoon and get any insect questions answered as well.

We’ll start off with an introduction on how to identify and will go through some observations together, so join in if you’d like to learn more about how to help with IDs! After that, folks can jump off if they’d like to work on IDs on their own, but we’ll stick around if people would like to share some of the observations they’re coming across or just want to chat more about the City Nature Challenge or insects in general.

We would concentrate on the observations that “require ID” depending on how many people are online.

People can identify something, or ask some questions on various id’s.

Ask for others to confirm an id so that it can be listed as a “Research Grade”

also to help correct false ID’s.

Need assistance identifying your observations or eager to learn how to identify?

Pre-requisites: You will need a computer, laptop, tablet signed into your user name on iNaturalist to take part! or…If you want just to help by watching the zoom screen with your shout outs and questions that is fine also!

It may be easier if you have done some iNaturalist observations on your smartphone ahead of time, but as an someone with questions about insects, as an iNaturalist observer, a beginner, or an experienced specialist scientist all are welcome!

iNaturalist Connect with nature for the City Nature Challenge Saskatoon and Area Défi nature urbaine hosted by the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. Goldenrod Gall Fly Eurosta solidaginis Conservation Status: imperiled (S2S4) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe) Ranked S2 by SCDC Woodland Skipper Ochlodes sylvanoides Red-blue Checkered Beetle Trichodes nuttalli on a Missouri Goldenrod Solidago missouriensis at the afforestation area

City Nature Challenge Insect Hints and Tips Tues, April 26, 2022 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST

Celebrate 50 years! Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional park were planted to trees in 1972, 50 years ago. Come out and say Happy Birthday!

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Paypal, Canada Helps, Contact Donate A Car Canada, SARCAN Drop & Go 106100594 for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker