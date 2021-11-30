Support from EcoFriendly Sask

Thank you to Penny McKinlay & Andrew McKinlay from EcoFriendly Sask who have kindly offered support for the City Nature Challenge 2022: Saskatoon Défi nature urbaine!
It is very exciting to add the EcoFriendly Sask logo to the iNaturalist banner, the City Nature Challenge Saskatoon YXE Défi nature urbaine website, poster and pamphlets, and on social media! How amazing to obtain this support to engage the community in the City of Saskatoon!
This is a fantastic way for added promotion in the City of Saskatoon to allow many to have awareness and the opportunity to become more involved with the project and connect with nature in our great city for sure! It’s truly inspiring to acknowledge and know how committed you are about nature. Your generous support is hard at work for this initiative to bring on board folks who will showcase to the world Saskatoon’s wonderful animals, plants, and all the living organisms we appreciate around us.
Thank you again!
For more information
CNC YXE 2022 DFU What does it mean to get involved? YouTube
Tutorial What is It?
City Nature Challenge Canada 2022
Canada Wildlife Federation City Nature Challenge Canada 2022
City Nature Challenge 2022
Sign up now (free) on Eventbrite to take observations Friday, April 29 to Tues May 3, 2022! Signing up will allow us to keep you in the loop about upcoming events, virtually and in person.
Sign up now (free) on Eventbrite for identifications May 3-May 8. Signing up will allow us to keep you in the loop about upcoming events, virtually and in person.
Hosted by Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
CNC YXE is run completely by volunteer organizers. If you’re part of a local stewardship or municipal group and would like to contribute to the promotion of the event, offer your skillsets, or make a donation to this city project please contact friendsafforestation@gmail.com to learn more.
For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park
For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
For more information:
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
Addresses:
Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot
Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com
Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map
Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map
“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
Richard St. Barbe Baker
“Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven.”Henry Ward Beecher