Support from EcoFriendly Sask

Thank you to Penny McKinlay & Andrew McKinlay from EcoFriendly Sask who have kindly offered support for the City Nature Challenge 2022: Saskatoon Défi nature urbaine!

CNC YXE 2022 DNU

It is very exciting to add the EcoFriendly Sask logo to the iNaturalist banner, the City Nature Challenge Saskatoon YXE Défi nature urbaine website, poster and pamphlets, and on social media! How amazing to obtain this support to engage the community in the City of Saskatoon!

Eco-Friendly Sask. CA Sponsor City Nature Challenge YXE 2022. Saskatoon, SK CA

This is a fantastic way for added promotion in the City of Saskatoon to allow many to have awareness and the opportunity to become more involved with the project and connect with nature in our great city for sure! It’s truly inspiring to acknowledge and know how committed you are about nature. Your generous support is hard at work for this initiative to bring on board folks who will showcase to the world Saskatoon’s wonderful animals, plants, and all the living organisms we appreciate around us.

Thank you again!

For more information

CNC YXE 2022 DFU What does it mean to get involved? YouTube

Tutorial What is It?

City Nature Challenge Canada 2022

Canada Wildlife Federation City Nature Challenge Canada 2022

City Nature Challenge 2022

Sign up now (free) on Eventbrite to take observations Friday, April 29 to Tues May 3, 2022! Signing up will allow us to keep you in the loop about upcoming events, virtually and in person.

Sign up now (free) on Eventbrite for identifications May 3-May 8. Signing up will allow us to keep you in the loop about upcoming events, virtually and in person.

Hosted by Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

CNC YXE is run completely by volunteer organizers. If you’re part of a local stewardship or municipal group and would like to contribute to the promotion of the event, offer your skillsets, or make a donation to this city project please contact friendsafforestation@gmail.com to learn more.

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal using the e-mail friendsafforestation AT gmail.com, or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date!

Donations can be made through Canada Helps or Contact Donate A Car Canada for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker

“Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven.” Henry Ward Beecher