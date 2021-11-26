Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Areas Sign East Side. Saskatoon, SK Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Areas Sign West Side. Saskatoon, SK Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Areas Signs East and West Side. Saskatoon, SK

Signs commemorating

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

This 132 hectare habitat for plants, birds and wildlife evolved from a farm field planted to trees in 1972. It is now a protected area named in honour of a global conservationist with many ties to Saskatoon. The area is part of the West Swale complex formed by a glacial spillway.

Meewasin is the steward of the South Saskatchewan River Valley and humbly acknowledge the traditional care takers of the land in Treaty 6 Territory and the homeland of the Métis.

Meewasin practices conservation to ensure the health and vibrancy of this naturalized area. Please be respectful of the property, and help protect the plants and wildlife that call it home.

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

