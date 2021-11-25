Do You Know How To Celebrate #givingtuesday? Learn From These Simple Tips

Can You participate in #GivingTuesday Like A True Champ? These Tips Will Help You Get The Most Out Of It.

Your reach out for The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. when you donate on #GivingTuesday, or contact Donate A Care Canada goes towards the installation of a garbage receptacle to protect the semi- wilderness habitat without pollution in the environment. This installation will protect the natural areas at this amazing habitat.

Did you know? You can receive as much as 53% back through charity tax deductions. Receipts can be issued by the non-profit charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. does for your donation.



Make A Wish Day

Your donation also helps provide the means for classrooms of children, or youth groups to come out to the afforestation areas by bus for inquiry-learning on-site in these naturalized afforestation areas.

Your donation goes towards assisting the installation of interpretive signs and the creation of an afforestation area outdoor classroom for children across the City of Saskatoon.

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” Anne Frank

Donations help so much, by making a donation on Giving Tuesday the funds go towards the conservation of the afforestation area as trees are the largest and cheapest method of removing CO2 from the atmosphere mitigating climate change. Forests clean our air, our water, and regulate our climate. Forests help to manage and alleviate flooding.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to contact Donate A Car Canada or donate via Canada Helps and help habitat for bees and other pollinators which help keep our planet and our city green. They are facing habitat loss, and what a better place than the afforestation areas to protect their habitat where herbicides and pesticides are not in use.

“I was trained from the beginning to work, to save, and to give.” John Rockefeller Jr.

What about the contribution your donation makes towards installation of a metal park identification sign and mitigate illegal motorized vehicle trespass and illegal trash dumping.

Connecting on #Giving Tuesday with a donation or by contacting Donate A Car Canada for the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. helps to install wildlife friendly fence can be installed. This allows the deer fawns and moose calves to pass through without getting caught in the fence, or without being left behind.

Your contribution helps to create and maintain a GPS place-based learning Prairie Forest app to take the afforestation areas online, and share the community stories of legends, and memories.

Reaching out to Donate A Car Canada or by making a donation for #GivingTuesday in support of the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. does help to provide groups of volunteers with gloves and trash bags to conduct clean ups. Community volunteer clean ups go a long way to protect the woodlands, grasslands and wetlands.

A gift like these make a real difference. Make an impact with your gift, and help make the world a better place.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

“Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker

“Every charitable act is a stepping stone toward heaven.” Henry Ward Beecher