November 6 is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

Did you know this? “Forest cover in Vietnam declined by 50 percent between 1945 and 1980. During the Vietnam War, U.S. forces sprayed 72 million liters of herbicides, including Agent Orange, on the Vietnamese countryside and dropped roughly 13 million tons of bombs, according to Jakarta-based forestry expert Chris Lang. An Australia-based forestry expert, Tran Lam Dong, reports that defoliants destroyed about 7,700 square miles of forests — six percent of Vietnam’s total land area.”

And what about this, did you know about this? “During World War II, huge swaths of forested countryside were cut down to provide energy for Japan’s war efforts.”

Did you know that the “Damage Done To Europe’s Forests By The World Wars – With Many Effects Still Being Felt Today”

“The cities of Dresden and Hamburg saw their green spaces decimated by WWII.”

That is food for thought and now, did you know this?

“Richard St. Barbe Baker and Mahatma Gandhi shared a vision: turning the world’s deserts green by converting armies into forestry corps. The power of this dream, rooted in the sacredness for life that has long been recognized by tribal peoples, is working today through the remarkable Chipko, or tree-hugging movement of India, which employs civil disobedience to protect forests.”

There is more about Richard St. Barbe Baker, global conservationist and humanitarian. There is a film. It is not an ordinary film, it includes global conservationists who knew Richard St. Barbe Baker (1889-1982) aka Baba Wya Miti Loving Father of Trees. A heritage documentary with spotlights on Richard St. Barbe Baker and these notable conservationists are part of a virtual film on Saturday, November 6, 1:00 pm SK time (CT)



The film, The Legacy of Saskatoon’s Hidden Forest, highlights the 326-acre man-made forest on the prairies that was named after Richard St. Barbe Baker.



Celebrate with us the extraordinary achievements of Richard St Barbe Baker, aka Man of the Trees, 50 years after he was bestowed his honorary Doctorate of Laws at the University of Saskatchewan by chancellor John G. Diefenbaker.

Please join us to learn more about this remarkable champion of forests and trees, who inspired people around the world.

World Peace; Peace or war for our global forests?

