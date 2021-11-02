War and the Environment

Did you know that Saturday November 6 is the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict?

Peace, and harmony, this is something which Richard St. Barbe Baker advocated for. In fact, St. Barbe went one step further saying, “We advocate that all standing armies everywhere be used for the work of essential reafforestation . .. in the countries to which they belong, and that each country . . . shall provide expeditionary forces to cooperate in the greater tasks of land reclamation in the Sahara and other deserts.”

— Richard St. Barbe Baker,

Green Glory:The Forests of the World, (1947)

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict



TakeAction St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area clean up. SAskatoon, SK, CA

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict, Planet Earth

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict Take Action for the Environment, Plant Trees

“Almost everywhere in the world man has been disregarding the Divine Law and the Laws of Nature, to his own undoing. In his pride, he has rampaged over the stage of the earth, forgetting that he is only one of the players put there to play his part in harmony and oneness with all living things.”~Richard St. Barbe Baker The Divine Law and the Laws of Nature.

Take some time today to speak to students and your children about peace, justice and environmental issues. Each person could express a wish. Sessions could expand from one family to include friends and guests to classrooms.

Here are 10 things from Environment Canada you can do to protect the Environment

Environment Canada has resources about protecting the environment and actions you can take.

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward to the sky. Bend to the winds of heaven and Learn Tranquility..” Richard St. Barbe Baker