When you think of the news these days- climate change, rising temperatures, massive flooding, the increasing reach of deserts what is the first thing that pops into your mind after Arrrggghhh!!!?

For Richard St. Barbe Baker, he saw massive flooding in Scotland. He travelled the Sahara desert, the largest in the world. He saw the effects which famine may have. He understood what clear-cutting forests would bring. The first thing which came to the mind of Richard St. Barbe Baker was how to rally the public for some tree planting, some stone mulching.

Richard St. Barbe Baker, a great motivator, inspired billions of people to plant trees through organizations he founded or assisted. What is very shocking, is that though the Sahara desert is a desert, and sand all the way, Richard St. Barbe Baker saw that the desert was once a forest, and he determined, that once again, the desert should be returned as forest. This project of desertification began while he was alive, and continues along to this very day. Other countries are taking part in their desertification processes also.

During this era of climate change nature based solutions, are indeed one way of taking action. A pioneer or pilot of many global projects could be found in Richard St. Barbe Baker’s ideas and through the International Tree Foundation, his work carries on.

Find out about other organisations carrying on in the honour of Richard St. Barbe Baker. Discover more about the impact which Richard St. Barbe Baker had. Tree Planter extraordinaire saves Humanity is documented in the Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest having its air time on Saturday November 6 at 1:00 pm virtually. Get your free tickets today!

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections,

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections, Richard St. Barbe Baker fonds, MG 71

Alongside this coming together of world conservationists will also be a curriculum natural science – heritage project tying together the film with inquiry based learning in the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area named in St. Barbe’s honour. This place based learning set will enable classrooms, youth groups, families and homeschoolers to delve further.

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward to the sky. Bend to the winds of heaven and Learn Tranquility..” Richard St. Barbe Baker