St. Barbe Baker Online Film Premiere

Richard St. Barbe Baker Global Conservationist and Humanitarian
Richard St. Barbe Baker Global Conservationist and Humanitarian

International Online Premiere Saturday, November 6, 2021

1:00 CST, 12 noon PT, 3:00 pm ET (UTC-6)

A 326-acre afforestation area, planted as a man-made forest on the prairies, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada was named after Richard St Barbe Baker, aka Man of the Trees, 50 years after he received his honorary doctorate at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas have commissioned a 15-minute documentary about this remarkable man with historical footage, arguably the first global conservationist, and his legacy here in our city. It is based on interviews with several people who knew St Barbe Baker.

The program, will also have greetings from 7 people from Australia, Switzerland, Scotland, Britain and the USA who were inspired by St Barbe and who became conservation leaders in their own right.

The program begins with greetings from civic officials and concludes with a live panel. The total program will be about 1 hour.

For more information or to register: Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-legacy-of-saskatoons-secret-forest-tickets-184304960097
(Free + Pre-registration will aid us in planning)

https://aspenfilms.ca/foa/

https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com/the-legacy-of-saskatoons-secret-forest/

For international guests check meeting time here: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/meeting.html

Eventbrite November 6, 2021 1:00 pm CST https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/184304960097
Aspen Films Website https://aspenfilms.ca/foa/
Website https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com/the-legacy-of-saskatoons-secret-forest/

