Richard St. Barbe Baker Is Essential For Your Success. Read This To Find Out Why

“The spirit of the man known as Richard St. Barbe Baker is the common force that has drawn us all together.” says Melissa J. Hadley, “It is not his knowledge of forestry, but rather a sharing in this vision of the greening of the earth that we celebrate here today. We admire St. Barbe the forester, for his foresight in the perception of a new forestry ethic.”1.

“He was very kind-hearted and often befriended rather hopeless types of people, with some sort of weakness that prevent their being able to earn their living. He would give them work to do in the office of the Man of the Trees, in order to build up their self-confidence. I never heard him speak ill of anyone; on the contrary the world seemed to be peopled with his personal friends.”2.

“Just imagine for a moment what it would be like if you really knew that everything you do counts – which, ironically, on a cosmic level, is probably true. If you knew that to be a fact, in a very concrete, immediate way, would you live your life differently? Just today, for example, how might you have related your children and loved ones if you knew that everything you say and do does affect them deeply and indelibly?”3.

Well, that has indeed happened in the case of Richard St. Barbe Baker. Time after time, the people who have met or encountered Richard St. Barbe Baker were affected emotionally, and profoundly. To this very day, they remember the moment when Richard St. Barbe Baker came into their lives.

So, it is always good to stop, take stock, and wonder, “What would Richard St. Barbe Baker say?”

And here is how to sum it all up in Richard St. Barbe Baker’s words on connections to the earth. “The fate of an individual or a nation will always be determined by the degree of his or its harmony with the forces and laws of nature and the universe. Man is not alone in the universe but is surrounded by sources of power, harmony and knowledge…Our individual evolution is a job that has to be carried out day by day by each individual himself. It is a life-long task.”

There are Friends of the Trees, who knew and encountered Richard St. Barbe Baker, around the world folks have come together on the same stage, they are ecologists and conservationists, authors and climate change consultants. What do they have to say about Richard St. Barbe Baker, and the encounter he had on their lives? Many people have heard of David Suzuki, David Attenborough, or Greta Thunberg. Richard St. Barbe Baker was the first global conservationist and humanitarian, and “he had the unmistakable quality of believing that his contributions counted”3. This is our way to remember his international legacy. International Online Premiere: The Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest Saturday November 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm CST (UTC-6)

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Founding Conference Proceedings. 1984. The Richard St. Barbe Baker Foundation. Hugh Locke Executive Director. Page 17 [reference 1321] Some personal recollections of Richard St. Barbe Baker. page 2. University of Saskatchewan,University Archives & Special Collections,Richard St. Barbe Baker fonds, MG 71 [reference 9789] B.T. Inside. November 1982 New Age Volume 8 Number 4 [reference 9803]

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker