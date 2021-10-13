The Hidden Mystery Behind Richard St. Barbe Baker

Many people have heard of David Suzuki, David Attenborough, or Greta Thunberg. Richard St. Barbe Baker was the first global conservationist and humanitarian. This is our way to remember his international legacy. International Online Premiere: The Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest Saturday November 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm CST (UTC-6)

Richard St. Barbe Baker was an enigma within an enigma. He had a belief system he held onto and followed his dreams unfailingly. It always seemed to Baker that all of his dreams came true.

Richard St. Barbe Baker travelled to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to take the first steps in founding a new school of Deep Ecology at the University of Saskatchewan.

“I picture village communities of the future living in valleys protected by sheltering trees on the high ground. They will have fruit and nut orchards and live free from disease and enjoy leisure, liberty and justice for all, living with a sense of their one-ness with the earth and with all living things.”~Richard St. Barbe Baker

Baker found that through his work with the Children of the Green Earth, that the tree planting involving children is a most excellent medium for peacemaking. “My father was born here and died here, and so did his father, and they saw many hard things…But they did not have to see the end of the forest, as I do, the dispersal of our companions. This task has fallen on me and it is hard, very hard.”1

Richard St. Barbe Baker believed in the founding of the Children of the Green Earth as a means to heal the earth – for every child a tree. What has happened to Children of the Green Earth international organization?

Richard St. Barbe Baker believed that their should be an International Tree Foundation branch in the City of Saskatoon. This is where he had roots, and this was one of his prime imperatives.

Sadly, therefore, we see that some dreams have not heretofore come to fruition – yet. There are areas where we can still prevail and succeed to follow on in the path, footsteps and vision of Richard St. Barbe Baker.

Will the School of Deep Ecology at the University of Saskatchewan start up to fulfill Richard St. Barbe Baker’s Dreams?

Will there be an International Tree Foundation branch started in the City of Saskatoon?

As people move forward to live in oneness with the earth and all living beings, will the campaign to plant one tree for every child on the earth resume, and move forward with great gusto?

Will the mystery behind Richard St. Barbe Baker be resolved? All of his dreams do come true.

“Who plants a tree loves others than himself” Richard St. Barbe Baker. For the love of trees.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker