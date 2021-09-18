Double your celebration for National Forest Week with these Tips

Celebrate Forests and All they have to Give us.

An amazing celebration of virtual and in-person events for the 10th Anniversary of National Forest Week!



“Our Forests – Continually Giving” is an appropriate theme for this year’s National Forest Week. September 22 is Canada’s National Tree Day or Maple Leaf Day. National Forest Week is the week around Maple Leaf Day, the third Wednesday of September. Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. has a virtual guest speaker series Saturday September 18, to Sunday September 26, alongside in-person events such as guided forest walks, forest heritage tours, and a National Forest Week flag raising ceremony on Monday Sept 20 at City Hall Saskatoon at 2 pm to show your love of forests.



What if you are wandering in the forest and discover something. How do you find out what it is? “To the extent that each person can feel like a naturalist, the old excitement of the untrammeled world will be regained. I offer this as a formula of re-enchantment to invigorate poetry and myth: mysterious and little-known organisms live within walking distance of where you sit. Splendor awaits in minute proportions.” E.O. Wilson, Biophilia. Enjoy our forest favourites, the 326 acre Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area or the 148 acre George Genereux Park right here in Saskatoon!



Tune in to Saskatoon’s Wildlife where the real night life in the city will be revealed. Discover the ecological, social benefits of nature-based solutions to climate change, and the mutual advantages which can be had for climate, society, and nature presented by our partner, SOS Trees Inc. The webinar series provides the opportunity to hear from the City of Saskatoon YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy and Urban Forestry for best practices, innovative strategies, experiences and approaches when it comes to the urban forest in our city. It is a time to discover our university’s very own TREE program; how it involves students across Canada investigating how our Trembling Aspen communities are faring amid contamination and toxicant, climatic and human events.

Over 2,000 km of shelterbelts became established in the prairies between 1930 and 2013, and during this era of climate action, 40% have been lost. Now into four years of drought, this speaker series will focus on the benefits of shelterbelts with an innovative free app developed by the University to enable farmers to know what their shelterbelt is worth under the $50 per tonne CO2E tax expected to roll out in 2022 – a great way for farmers to reap the benefits of the 2022 carbon offset value for the carbon pricing system and to increase their potential benefits with successful tree plantings.

Or maybe you are intrigued to learn about the health care system capacity under the PaRx program which uses nature to boost patient health.

Another initiative addresses an ingenious Truth and Reconciliation programme. Imagine woodlands setting(s) for health, wellness, understanding, and respect across cultures under the National Healing Forest initiative and how you can become involved.



Join us as we delve into forests and their multiple blessings, for as Richard St. Barbe Baker says, “We stand in awe and wonder at the beauty of a single tree. Tall and graceful it stands, yet robust and sinewy with spreading arms decked with foliage that changes through the seasons, hour by hour, moment by moment as shadows pass or sunshine dapples the leaves. How much more deeply are we moved as we begin to appreciate the combined operations of the assembly of trees, we call a forest.”

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

PaRx in Saskatchewan. Health and wellness in the forest

Our Forests. Are They Alive?

Dr. Colin Laroque Agroforestry and the Shelterbelt DSS App

National Healing Forests Maple Leaf Day

Dendrochronology, TREE Cross Canada education program

Flag Raising Ceremony National Forest Week

Wildlife in Forest

When and Where did you see What? iNaturalist presentation to Master Naturalists Sam Kieschnick

The Urban forest and climate change Who else wants to enjoy Maple Leaf Day and National Forest Week?

10th Anniversary of National Forest Week

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker