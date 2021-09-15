Time is running out! Think about these 10 ways to Change up Your Celebration

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of National Tree Day! Coming up on September 22 is Canada’s Maple Leaf Day, or our very own National Tree day in Canada.

For the 10th anniversary we have a roster of 10 exciting ways you can celebrate! We even added a few extra in for good measure as it is such a amazing week to celebrate.

Saskatoon’s Wildlife – the real night life in Saskatoon! Saskatoon’s Trail Cams reveal who’s who.

3 tips for Saving Species with a free smart phone app. Connect with nature, feel good about discovering the world around us!

To people that want to celebrate National Tree Day but are afraid to get started. Everyone loves walking!

Discover time travel with the CLS synchotron. Students reveal tree secrets.

Flag Raising to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary. Into the future with the Best National Tree Day celebration.

Celebrate trees and National Tree Day almost instantly! Celebrate the 10th Anniversary with pride for all it embraces!

Can forests fight climate change? Discover the impacts of trees and forests once and for all!

The untold secrets revealed about Saskatoon’s trees. The jewels of Saskatoon exposed.

Will it bring more cash into farmer’s pockets? How trees help to stay on the land with greater success.

How forests may generate reconciliation towards a new future. Find out now what you should do to celebrate Truth and Reconciliation Week

Why are urban forests so important? Little known ways urban forests transform cities.

Three tips to make conserving species fun! A whole new way to enjoy the natural wonders of our world.

How does nature impact our wellbeing? Best doctors in Saskatchewan roll out nature prescriptions for health, find out more!

Turn over a new leaf – powerful National Tree Day experience! A guaranteed no stress method to connect with trees and Mother Nature.

Get more and better enjoyment out of life with Biophilia. A-Z hints and tips about Sylvan dreaming and knowing.

The overpowering beauty of it all entered my very being Richard St. Barbe Baker

Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

The Urban forest and climate change 10th Anniversary of National Forest Week

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city.

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker