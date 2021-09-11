Eventbrite Menu for National Forest Week

Our Forests – Continually Giving
Event title: Nature Connect – heritage tour west side RSBBAA
Event date: Sat. Sep 12
Event time:2– 3:30 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public/General Public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Why do we connect with nature? Well, it is fun, a great reason to get outside, an exciting way to discover bio-diversity, and helps science
Event registration: friendsafforestation@gmail.com
- https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/nature-connect-heritage-tour-west-side-rsbbaa-tickets-165658110869 .
A real-life Saskatoon mystery. Search for the Missing Linden!
On June 4 and 5, 1984 – also celebrating World Environment Day – Saskatoon hosted the founding conference of the Richard St Barbe Baker foundation. The conference was to promote the wise use and conservation of the world's tree resources.
Now, then as part of the aforementioned conference ceremonies, a Linden tree, Tiliaceae, was planted at two locations in Saskatoon; Diefenbaker Center and at the west side entrance of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area.
"Those who dare seek, shall find what they are seeking for."
― Lailah Gifty Akita
So where is it? Where is the Linden Tree? A prize worth $50 retail is offered to whomever finds the Linden Tree, and sends in the GPS coordinates to friendsafforestation@gmail.com for confirmation! Go out individually, or as a group on the proposed Sundays at Two as above to see if you can find the Linden Tree!
-
Event title: Saskatoon's Wildlife – the real night life in Saskatoon!
Event date: Sat. Sep 18 7:00
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event mini description: Virtual Saskatoon's trail cams reveal who's who. Dr Ryan Brook
- Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com
- https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167001952335
Event title: Nature Connect and heritage tour
Event date: 19 September, 2021
Event time: 2– 3:30 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Discover the biodiversity and heritage of the forest at George Genereux Park, Saskatoon GPS 52.1089473,-106.7925807
- Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com
- https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/165652686645
Event title: Canada-wide CLS environmental education program explores historical time lines
Event date: Sun. Sep 19 7:00
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event mini description: Virtual. Find out about electron beam energy, environmental education, and how to take a trip back into time. Dr. Colin Laroque
- Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/168199883379
Event title: Flag Raising Ceremony
Event date: Mon. Sep 20
Event time:2-3 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Come out and show your passion and dedication in support of forests!
City of Saskatoon, Civic Square City Hall 222 3rd Ave North Saskatoon, SK Canada S7K 0J5
Event title: The urban forest and climate change
Event date: Mon. Sep 20
Event time:7-8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Virtual The health of trees is being affected by climate change but trees are also a necessary solution in mitigating it. Presented by Linda Moskalyk, SOS Trees Inc.
- Event registration and contact information:, Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167969478231
Event title: Benefits of Shelterbelts – SB– Decision Support System
Event date: Tues Sep 21
Event time:7-8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Virtual. how does this free tool give value to farmers and the potential for cash in pocket? Dr Colin Laroque
- Event registration and contact information:, Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167983540291
Event title: Reconciliation through Healing Forests
Event date: Wed. Sep 22
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Virtual. Imagine woodland setting(s) for health, wellness, understanding and respect across cultures. Presented by Patricia Stirbys (Indigenous relations specialist) and Peter Croal (P. Geol. International Environment and Development Advisor)
- Event information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/164344995305
Event title: Urban Forests and Greenspaces enhance Saskatoon's Quality of Life
Event date: Thurs. Sep 23 7:00
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Virtual. Urban forests and green infrastructure in a Changing Climate presented by the City of Saskatoon YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy and Urban Forestry.
- information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167688702423
Event title: When and Where Did you See What?
Event date: Fri. Sep 24
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event mini description: Virtual. Three steps to get started in saving and conserving species. How these tips and tricks made me a better Naturalist.
- Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/168869357795
Event title: PaRx has Officially Arrived in Saskatchewan!
Event date: Sat. Sep 25
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event mini description: Virtual. PaRx, Canada's first national nature prescription program, has officially arrived in Saskatchewan! With guest speakers Dr. Melissa Lem, Director of PaRx, as well as University of Saskatchewan medical students Brooklyn Rawlyk and Sehjal Bhargava
- Event information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/166719222683
Event title: Forest connections and guided walk Sunday Sep 26 at 2:00
Event date: Sun. Sep 26
Event time:2– 3:30 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: A snapshot of nature in time to document how healthy the environment is. Celebrate Saskatoon's rich history. Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1012839, -106.749158 meet at the SW Off Leash Recreation Area
- information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/168332112881
Event title: Our Forests. Are They Alive?
Event date: Sun. Sep 26
Event time:7– 8 pm CST
- Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
- Event target audience: Families/general public
- Event cost: Free
Event description: Virtual. Seeing, and orienting towards a holistic experience, tapping into intuition, exploring how forests think, delving into the forest heart. With revelations by Charles Eisenstein public speaker and author, Eduardo Kohn Associate Professor of Anthropology at McGill University, Geneen Marie Haugen, Sadghuru, Suzanne Simard professor in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences, Arts and Wildwoods. An introduction to biophilia defined as the innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings
- Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167985439973
For directions as to how to drive to "George Genereux" Urban Regional Park
For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
NE 21-36-6 "George Genereux" Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
