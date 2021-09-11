Eventbrite Menu for National Forest Week

Our Forests – Continually Giving

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.
A real-life Saskatoon mystery.  Search for the Missing Linden!

On June 4 and 5, 1984 – also celebrating World Environment Day – Saskatoon hosted the founding conference of the Richard St Barbe Baker foundation. The conference was to promote the wise use and conservation of the world’s tree resources.

Now, then as part of the aforementioned conference ceremonies, a Linden tree, Tiliaceae, was planted at two locations in Saskatoon; Diefenbaker Center and at the west side entrance of Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area.

“Those who dare seek, shall find what they are seeking for.”

― Lailah Gifty Akita

So where is it? Where is the Linden Tree? A prize worth $50 retail is offered to whomever finds the Linden Tree, and sends in the GPS coordinates to friendsafforestation@gmail.com for confirmation! Go out individually, or as a group on the proposed Sundays at Two as above to see if you can find the Linden Tree!

  • Event title: Reconciliation through Healing Forests
  • Event date: Wed. Sep 22
  • Event time:7– 8 pm CST
  • Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
  • Event target audience: Families/general public
  • Event cost: Free
  • Event description: Virtual. Imagine woodland setting(s) for health, wellness, understanding and respect across cultures. Presented by Patricia Stirbys (Indigenous relations specialist) and Peter Croal (P. Geol. International Environment and Development Advisor)
  • Event information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/164344995305
  • Event title: When and Where Did you See What?
  • Event date: Fri. Sep 24
  • Event time:7– 8 pm CST
  • Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
  • Event target audience: Families/general public
  • Event cost: Free
  • Event mini description: Virtual. Three steps to get started in saving and conserving species. How these tips and tricks made me a better Naturalist.
  • Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/168869357795
  • Event time:7– 8 pm CST
  • Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
  • Event target audience: Families/general public
  • Event cost: Free
  • Event mini description: Virtual. PaRx, Canada’s first national nature prescription program, has officially arrived in Saskatchewan! With guest speakers Dr. Melissa Lem, Director of PaRx, as well as University of Saskatchewan medical students Brooklyn Rawlyk and Sehjal Bhargava
  • Event information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/166719222683
  • Event date: Sun. Sep 26
  • Event time:2– 3:30 pm CST
  • Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
  • Event target audience: Families/general public
  • Event cost: Free
  • Event description:  A snapshot of nature in time to document how healthy the environment is. Celebrate Saskatoon’s rich history.  Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1012839, -106.749158 meet at the SW Off Leash Recreation Area
  • information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/168332112881
  • Event title: Our Forests. Are They Alive? 
  • Event date: Sun. Sep 26
  • Event time:7– 8 pm CST
  • Event host: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc.
  • Event target audience: Families/general public
  • Event cost: Free
  • Event description: Virtual. Seeing, and orienting towards a holistic experience, tapping into intuition, exploring how forests think, delving into the forest heart. With revelations by Charles Eisenstein public speaker and author, Eduardo Kohn  Associate Professor of Anthropology at McGill University, Geneen Marie Haugen, Sadghuru, Suzanne Simard professor in the Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences, Arts and Wildwoods.  An introduction to biophilia defined as the innate human instinct to connect with nature and other living beings
  • Event registration and contact information: Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc., friendsafforestation@gmail.com  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/167985439973

When and Where did you see What? iNaturalist presentation to Master Naturalists Sam Kieschnick
When and Where did you see What? image credit iNaturalist presentation to Master Naturalists Sam Kieschnick

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!  

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

Author: stbarbebaker

This website is about the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area - an urban regional park of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The hosts are the stewards of the afforestation area. The afforestation area received its name in honour of the great humanitarian, Richard St. Barbe Baker. Richard St. Barbe Baker (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982) was an English forester, environmental activist and author, who contributed greatly to worldwide reforestation efforts. As a leader, he founded an organization, Men of the Trees, still active today, whose many chapters carry out reforestation internationally. {Wikipedia} Email is StBarbeBaker AT yahoo.com to reach the Stewards of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

