New National Forest Week Opportunities coming your way

The launch event for the National Forest Week webinar and in-person event series is scheduled for Saturday September 18, and the excitement will continue until Sunday September 26. The goal goal is to promote discussion about trees and forests, and their multiple and essential benefits. The health of trees is being affected by climate change but trees are also a necessary solution in mitigating it. We aim to raise awareness about what trees and forests give us and what we need to do in return to protect and enhance trees and forests. Its our mission to continue bringing education and awareness for environmental protections, and nature based solutions to climate action. If you are interested in speaker or mentorship opportunities with the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. Contact us.

For the calendar of events scheduled for National Forest Week

When and Where did you see What? iNaturalist presentation to Master Naturalists Sam Kieschnick

Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

PaRx in Saskatchewan. Health and wellness in the forest

Dr. Colin Laroque Agroforestry and the Shelterbelt DSS App

Wildlife in Forest

National Healing Forests Maple Leaf Day

Flag Raising Ceremony National Forest Week

The Urban forest and climate change

Dendrochronology, TREE Cross Canada education program

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker