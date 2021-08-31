Author Roberto R. Calderón iNaturalist curator
Our humanity is inseparable from our historical moment. Ultimately our complicated existence is tied to our connection with and toward all things living.
There’s still wonder in the world. Respect for life is reinforced. Love all things associated with the large borderless online digital community of similar peoples engaged in learning and sharing knowledge and their appreciation for nature in its broadest sense—a beautifully desperate gesture, a raging hope as we course through the latest (and sixth) mass planetary extinction. And still we are awed.
We have gradually widened the circle of interest and complexity in our pursuit of this endeavor so as to grow experiential knowledge. There is and always will be much more to learn about the circle of life. We’re but one link.
What’s the name and basic range of all these life forms? It’s a compelling quest.
We are all citizens of the world living on the only planet we have. Therefore I am a citizen naturalist and amateur photographer.
Those fortunate enough to practice photography know that it is the sum of our experience. Photography is both art and science. It is faith and aesthetics; discipline and intuition. I’ve always been a shutterbug. But my work has grown; it has evolved. It is tied to the era of the digital revolution like iNaturalist.
May there always be another day to share the word and images that accompany it. It is our collective report on the planet’s life. May we share it with those we love and those we have yet to meet, kindred spirits we may yet call friends. Life is fleeting but intense. New generations await their turn at changing course.
May we always remember our place en el árbol de la vida. All life on our planet shares the same cosmic fate of the universe. We are one or none at all.
For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park
For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
For more information:
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
Addresses:
Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot
Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com
Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map
Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map
Blogger: FriendsAfforestation
Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park
Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area
Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas
Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas
Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )
Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!
Support using Canada Helps
Support via a recycling bottle donation
United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration
- Use the UN Decade’s Visual Identity
- Make it your own
- Spread the word about the UN Decade
- Let’s Bring Back Forests
- Let’s Green Our Cities
““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
Richard St. Barbe Baker