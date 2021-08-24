Urban forests and green infrastructure in a Changing Climate

Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

This virtual session presents highlights from City of Saskatoon’s urban forestry department a very vital player to hear from during National Forest Week.

This session will also present the research conducted for the new YXE Green Infrastructure Strategy and how it will benefit the city and its residents

The Strategy outlines 5 programs to be carried out over the next 10 years, which include:

1. Natural Areas: a program to protect, restore, and manage natural areas in the Green Network

2. Grey to Green: a program to increase green infrastructure in urban areas

3. Engaging Community with the Green Network through volunteer opportunities and education

4. Sustainable Food: Supporting local, sustainable, and equitable food in Saskatoon

5. Connecting the Green Network between natural and urban areas.

The current focus is implementation of the Green Infrastructure Strategy and how to improve green infrastructure in Saskatoon.

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas are proud to bring to you this series of events for National Forest Week the Theme of this week is “Our forests – Continually giving” taking place Saturday September 18, 2021 to Sunday September 26, 2021 This week also is commemorating and celebrating Maple Leaf Day September 22, 2021 This is one session in a weeklong series of webinars.

Hairy Woodpecker female (Picoides villosus)

Image taken by Shweetha Gopinath, eco-photographer



This is one session in a week long series of events celebrating National Forest Week with a theme – “Our Forests – Continually Giving”

Sat. Sept 18 7:00 Ryan Brook Saskatoon’s Wildlife—the real night life in Saskatoon! Saskatoon’s trail cams reveal who’s who.

Sun Sept 19 2:00 Nature Connect BioBlitz – Forest Walk meet at George Genereux Urban Regional Park GPS 52.1089473,-106.792580752.108851 -106.789851

Sun Sep. 19 2:00 Forestry Farm Walking Tour

Sun. Sep 19 7:00 pm Canada-wide CLS environmental education program explores historical time lines

Mon Sept 20 2:00 Flag raising Ceremony at City Hall – National Forest Week

Mon Sept 20 7:00 The Urban Forest and Climate Change

During National Forest Week enjoy the self-guided SOS Tree Tour of unique trees in our fair city!

Tues Sept 21 7:00 Dr. Colin Laroque Shelterbelts SB- Decision Support System and Agroforestry

Wed. Sept 22 Maple Leaf Day 7:00 National Healing Forests Truth and Reconciliation

Thurs Sept 23 7:00 Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

Fri Sept 24 7:00 To Be Announced – perhaps Forests and Education and Heritage: Forest Champions and Diversity

Sat Sept 25 7:00 PaRx in Saskatchewan, PaRx, Canada’s First National Prescription Program has officially arrive din Saskatchewan!

Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm Our Forests. Are They Alive?

Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm Nature Connect Bio-Blitz and Forest Walk meet at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1052.108851 -106.789851 SW OLRA

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker