Our Forests. Are The Alive?

Our Forests. Are They Alive? Our Forests. Are They Alive? Just in time for World Environment Health Day. Sylvan dreaming and knowing, the secret life of trees, and forests. Multiple ways to connect and discover ecological non-dualism with revelations by Charles Eisenstein, Geneen Marie Haugen, Sadghuru, Suzanne Simard, Arts and Wildwoods. Immersing in the exploratory steps of semiosis, ecological ethics and cosmic diplomacy. Sunday Sept 20 at 7:00 pm

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas are proud to bring to you this series of events for National Forest Week Theme “Our forests – Continually giving” Saturday September 18, 2021 to Sunday September 26, 2021 Maple Leaf Day September 22, 2021 This is one session in a weeklong series of webinars.

“I approach God’s Creation, this beautiful Earth. The ancients believed that the Earth was a sentient being and felt the behaviour of mankind upon it.” said Richard St. Barbe Baker, ” As we have no proof to the contrary, it might be as well for responsible people to accept this point of view and behave accordingly.

Sat. Sept 18 7:00 Ryan Brook Saskatoon’s Wildlife—the real night life in Saskatoon! Saskatoon’s trail cams reveal who’s who.

Sun Sept 19 2:00 Nature Connect BioBlitz – Forest Walk meet at George Genereux Urban Regional Park GPS 52.1089473,-106.792580752.108851 -106.789851

Sun Sep. 19 2:00 Forestry Farm Walking Tour

Sun. Sept. 19 7:00 Canada-wide CLS environmental education program explores historical timelines

Mon Sept 20 2:00 Flag raising Ceremony at City Hall – National Forest Week

Mon Sept 20 7:00 The Urban Forest and Climate Change

During National Forest Week enjoy the self-guided SOS Tree Tour of unique trees in our fair city!

Tues Sept 21 7:00 Dr. Colin Laroque Shelterbelts SB- Decision Support System and Agroforestry

Wed. Sept 22 Maple Leaf Day 7:00 National Healing Forests Truth and Reconciliation

Thurs Sept 23 7:00 Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

Fri Sept 24 7:00 To Be Announced – perhaps Forests and Education and Heritage: Forest Champions and Diversity

Sat Sept 25 7:00 PaRx in Saskatchewan, PaRx, Canada’s First National Prescription Program has officially arrive din Saskatchewan!

Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm Nature Connect Bio-Blitz and Forest Walk meet at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1052.108851 -106.789851 SW OLRA

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker