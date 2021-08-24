Our Forests. Are The Alive?

Our Forests. Are They Alive? Our Forests. Are They Alive? Just in time for World Environment Health Day. Sylvan dreaming and knowing, the secret life of trees, and forests. Multiple ways to connect and discover ecological non-dualism with revelations by Charles Eisenstein, Geneen Marie Haugen, Sadghuru, Suzanne Simard, Arts and Wildwoods. Immersing in the exploratory steps of semiosis, ecological ethics and cosmic diplomacy. Sunday Sept 20 at 7:00 pm
The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas are proud to bring to you this series of events for National Forest Week Theme “Our forests – Continually giving” Saturday September 18, 2021 to Sunday September 26, 2021 Maple Leaf Day September 22, 2021 This is one session in a weeklong series of webinars.
“I approach God’s Creation, this beautiful Earth. The ancients believed that the Earth was a sentient being and felt the behaviour of mankind upon it.” said Richard St. Barbe Baker, ” As we have no proof to the contrary, it might be as well for responsible people to accept this point of view and behave accordingly.
National Forest Week with a theme Our forests – Continually Giving
Sat. Sept 18 7:00 Ryan Brook Saskatoon’s Wildlife—the real night life in Saskatoon! Saskatoon’s trail cams reveal who’s who.
Sun Sept 19 2:00 Nature Connect BioBlitz – Forest Walk meet at George Genereux Urban Regional Park GPS 52.1089473,-106.792580752.108851 -106.789851
Sun Sep. 19 2:00 Forestry Farm Walking Tour
Sun. Sept. 19 7:00 Canada-wide CLS environmental education program explores historical timelines
Mon Sept 20 2:00 Flag raising Ceremony at City Hall – National Forest Week
Mon Sept 20 7:00 The Urban Forest and Climate Change
During National Forest Week enjoy the self-guided SOS Tree Tour of unique trees in our fair city!
Tues Sept 21 7:00 Dr. Colin Laroque Shelterbelts SB- Decision Support System and Agroforestry
Wed. Sept 22 Maple Leaf Day 7:00 National Healing Forests Truth and Reconciliation
Thurs Sept 23 7:00 Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.
Fri Sept 24 7:00 To Be Announced – perhaps Forests and Education and Heritage: Forest Champions and Diversity
Sat Sept 25 7:00 PaRx in Saskatchewan, PaRx, Canada’s First National Prescription Program has officially arrive din Saskatchewan!
Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm Our Forests. Are They Alive?
Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm Nature Connect Bio-Blitz and Forest Walk meet at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1052.108851 -106.789851 SW OLRA
For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park
For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
For more information:
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′
Addresses:
Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A
Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A
S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A
NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063
Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area
Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot
Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map
Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map
““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
Richard St. Barbe Baker