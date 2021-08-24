Nature Snapshot in Time

Connect with nature, find out what is really in the forest! What will you discover? Come out and explore George Genereux Park. This event provides a snapshot of nature, ecology and the environment out at George Genereux Park in Saskatoon. It shows how healthy the environment is. It is great for young, families, youth groups. botanists, and the general public to have fun in nature. It sharpens your “Where’s Waldo?” skills and helps to become aware of your surroundings. Caterpillars, butterflies, birds, mushrooms, flowers, squirrels, are all various life forms to take pictures of with the iNaturalist app downloaded on your smart phone. It is amazing just how many of the bio-blitzes undertaken have found another species at risk to be aware of in the afforestation areas.

George Genereux Park Eco-Quest Pamphlet

George Genereux Pamphlet Summer Checklist Pamphlet

George Genereux Sundays At Two with trail map pamphlet

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

Sun Sept 19 2:00 Nature Connect BioBlitz – Forest Tour meet at George Genereux Urban Regional Park GPS 52.1089473,-106.792580752.108851 -106.789851

This program for National Forest Week is brought to you by the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas an environmental non-profit charity that was created to preserve and restore the 326-acre Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and the 148-acre George Genereux Urban Regional Park. Our work reinforces the 1979 City Council decision designating these afforestation areas on the western fringe of Saskatoon to “be preserved in perpetuity.” They are important habitat for wildlife as well as semi-wild public spaces for recreation and nature immersion. The larger of these two areas is named after Richard St. Barbe Baker (1889-1982), who has been called the “first global conservationist” and in recognition of this he was made the first Honorary Life Member of the World Wildlife Fund in 1969. A British forester who also homesteaded and studied in Saskatoon, he dedicated his entire life unfailingly to the preservation and planting of trees and forests.

Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata)

Ranked S2 by SCDC Woodland Skipper Ochlodes sylvanoides

What will you find in the forest?

This is one session in a week long series of events celebrating National Forest Week with a theme – “Our Forests – Continually Giving”

Sat. Sept 18 7:00 Ryan Brook Saskatoon’s Wildlife—the real night life in Saskatoon! Saskatoon’s trail cams reveal who’s who.

Sun Sept 19 2:00 Nature Connect BioBlitz – Forest Walk meet at George Genereux Urban Regional Park GPS 52.1089473,-106.792580752.108851 -106.789851

Sun Sep. 19 2:00 Forestry Farm Walking Tour

Sun. Sept. 19 7:00 Canada Wide CLS environmental education program explores historical time lines

Mon Sept 20 2:00 Flag raising Ceremony at City Hall – National Forest Week

Mon Sept 20 7:00 The Urban Forest and Climate Change

SOS trees has a self-guided tree tour which explores the amazing and wondrous trees that grow in our fair city.

Tues Sept 21 7:00 Dr. Colin Laroque Shelterbelts SB- Decision Support System and Agroforestry

Wed. Sept 22 Maple Leaf Day 7:00 National Healing Forests Truth and Reconciliation

Thurs Sept 23 7:00 Urban forests and greenspaces enhance Saskatoon’s quality of life.

Fri Sept 24 7:00 To Be Announced – perhaps Forests and Education and Heritage: Forest Champions and Diversity

Sat Sept 25 7:00 PaRx in Saskatchewan, PaRx, Canada’s First National Prescription Program has officially arrive din Saskatchewan!

Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm Our Forests. Are They Alive?

Sunday Sep 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm Nature Connect Bio-Blitz and Forest Walk meet at Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area GPS 52.1052.108851 -106.789851 SW OLRA

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker