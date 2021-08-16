How can you bring species at risk into the classroom, family, or Home Educator learning?

At the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas are the following species at risk:

Ochlodes sylvanoides napa (Woodland Skipper), Horned Grebe ( Podiceps auritus), Aechmophorus occidentalis (Western Grebe), Dolichonyx oryzivorus (Bobolink ), Riparia riparia (Bank Swallow), Phalaropus lobatus (Red-necked Phalarope), Tringa flavipes (lesser yellowlegs), Ammodramus bairdii (Baird’s Sparrow), Ammodramus savannarum (grasshopper sparrow) , Ambystoma mavortium barred tiger (salamander or western tiger salamander) , Sambucus racemosa (Red-berried Elder), Cypripedium parviflorum var. makasin (Northern Small Yellow Lady’s-slipper), Accipiter cooperii (Cooper’s Hawk) C.O.S.E.W.I.C. protection list, Fraxinus pennsylvanica (Green Ash) critically endangered (CR) (IUCN Red List), Calidris pusilla (Semipalmated Sandpiper) near threatened (IUCN Red List), Pelecanus erythrorhynchos (American White Pelican) imperiled (S2B,S4M) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe), Pinicola enucleator (Pine Grosbeak) S2B, S4N Imperiled in SK (Nature Serve) and nearby there has been spotted the Grus americana (Whooping Crane) and Antigone canadensis (Sandhill Crane) imperiled (S2B,S4M) in Saskatchewan, CA (NatureServe). Can you bring species at risk education into the classroom?

See the resources below

Grus canadensis Sandhill Crane

Whooping crane

Small Yellow Lady’s Slipper – Cypripedium parviflorum Courtesy Judy Gallagher cc2-0

Threatened in Saskatchewan as recorded by SCDC Lesser Yellowlegs Tringa flavipes

South Coast Conservation Program Species at Risk in the Classroom – A resource for educators

Government of Canada Species at Risk Education Centre

Species at Risk In Action Carolinian Education Kit

CWF Species At Risk Pollinators

Manitoba Species At Risk Lesson Plans developed by The Centre for Indigenous Resources (CIER)

Learning the Land Teaching Resources Species at Risk Resource Kit

Ecology North Species at Risk

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

