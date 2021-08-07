How are you celebrating forests?

Let us know what you are doing for Canada’s very own National Forest Week in the province of Saskatchewan!

National Forest Week

Saturday September 18, 2021 to Sunday September 26, 2021

Maple Leaf Day September 22, 2021

National Forest Week The last full week of September. Maple Leaf Day the Wednesday of that week.

So as we are making some exciting plans for National Forest Week, we would like to hear from you and your exciting adventures, and ways you are celebrating trees and forests in September. The theme for National Forest Week this year, 2021 is, “Our Forests – Continually Giving.”

Doesn’t that imagery just resonate with you? -Our Forests – Continually Giving-a delightful theme. National Forest Week hosted around Canada’s very own Maple Leaf Day is a time to explore the amazing benefits of trees and forests as they support biodiversity and ecosystems, mitigate flooding, raise the water table, absorb carbon dioxide, provide life-saving oxygen as well as providing amazing greenspace for recreation and healthy lifestyles. It’s a celebration to focus on forest heritage, culture, and history highlighting the importance of trees, their essential ecological services. It’s a time for residents to tell stories about their love of trees, and appreciation of forests and how very blessed we are.

The value of forests helps us take action for the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations such as good health and wellbeing , sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action (forests are carbon sinks) , life on land , peace justice and strong institutions, partnerships for the future we want.

Have you had a deep, meaningful holistic connection or experience with nature? Have you had the chance to explore and immerse yourself in the afforestation areas – Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area or George Genereux Urban Regional Park. These local forests are a great way to experience a mixed-woods boreal-like forest in a moist grasslands prairie eco-system without driving north past the tree-line.

Share how you are sharing your love of forests during National Forest Week, we would love to include your enthusiasm and plans in our calendar and let the world know how many forest guardians there are celebrating National Forest Week in September, 2021!

If you are a teacher or homeschooler we have been collecting some nature and forest curriculum based resources while developing our afforestation curriculum resources. How very exciting – so stay tuned!

We will let you in on a little secret about Saskatoon’s hidden treasures.

We are also proud to announce our planning for two 50th anniversaries. Whomever has heard of Richard St. Barbe Baker by some estimates the world’s first global conservationist, and very likely the world’s first climate change activist as well. Baker did amazing feats in the era before television and internet. Everyone knows David Suzuki and David Attenborough. Baker was a visionary ahead of his era, and has inspired the planting of over 28 trillion trees during his lifetime, and trillions of trees as so many organizations have been motivated and galvanized to action from Baker’s example.

We are also celebrating another 50th anniversary with the birthday for the afforestation areas in Saskatoon. This celebration is truly a way to focus our vision of living together on the land in the spirit of Witaskêwin, and highlight the rich geological, historical, natural, and cultural heritage of the areas to honour where we have been. Science, conservation, hands-on learning about the land, environment and sustainability ensure our future. Experience nature immersion at the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area and George Genereux Urban Regional Park.

