Congratulations!

Eco-Friendly Sask is ten years old! What an amazing contribution they have made for the environment! Eco-Friendly Sask is the epitome of Environmental Leadership!

Thank you for your support for the afforestation areas, and thanks for supporting so many environmental endeavours!

“The simple act of planting a tree, which is in itself a practical deed, is also the symbol of a far reaching ideal, which is creative in the realm of the Spirit, and in turn reacts upon society, encouraging all to work for the future well being of humanity rather than for immediate gain,” was spoken by Richard St. Barbe Baker. In this case the simple acts of supporting the environment and community endeavours by EcoFriendly Sask has had such a far-reaching ripple effect, and truly , society is so much better for their commitment.

Thank you for all you do!

“The truth is: the natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that world. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to defend it.” David Attenborough











“It’s surely our responsibility to do everything within our power to create a planet that provides a home not just for us, but for all life on Earth.” David Attenborough

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker