2021 An amazing year of 50th anniversaries!

This year The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. say Happy 50th Anniversary to Environment and Climate Change Canada!
Environment and Climate Change Canada is sharing 50 actions for 50 years, which is a great way to help protect the environment, indeed.
We are committed to helping people here become a citizen scientist to help protect nature which is one of the 50 actions listed. The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. are meeting every Sunday at Two to discover nature with iNaturalist on our smart phones. We invite you to help find the project which helps you protect nature.
This year the Meterological Service of Canada is celebrating 150 years of weather forecasting services also! What a great year for 2021.
The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. is taking time to showcase an especial 50th anniversary for Richard St. Barbe Baker, by many estimates the first global conservationist, and the first person to recognize nature based solutions for climate action. Along with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change celebrating passionate people past and present, the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. recognize that this year 2021 is the very first year for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, and we further realize that this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate #restorationgeneration and all the people that make it happen.
#ECCC50 #ECCCFamily #MSC150 #BakerLLD50
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
–Desmond Tutu
Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits
NEW P4G District Official Community Plan
““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”
Richard St. Barbe Baker
“The continuing challenge of restoration. …”reconstruction,” ”restocking,” and “rebuilding,” of “doctoring sick land.”…Habitat restoration is both desirable and feasible.
-Aldo Leopold ed. Joy B. Zedler Author