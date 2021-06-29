2021 An amazing year of 50th anniversaries!

This year The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. say Happy 50th Anniversary to Environment and Climate Change Canada!

Environment and Climate Change Canada is sharing 50 actions for 50 years, which is a great way to help protect the environment, indeed.

Angulate And Round Shouldered Spider Genus Araneus

charset=Ascii



Autumn picture of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas supported by the non profit group Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. Please join now, like, support, share.



We are committed to helping people here become a citizen scientist to help protect nature which is one of the 50 actions listed. The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. are meeting every Sunday at Two to discover nature with iNaturalist on our smart phones. We invite you to help find the project which helps you protect nature.

This year the Meterological Service of Canada is celebrating 150 years of weather forecasting services also! What a great year for 2021.

The Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. is taking time to showcase an especial 50th anniversary for Richard St. Barbe Baker, by many estimates the first global conservationist, and the first person to recognize nature based solutions for climate action. Along with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change celebrating passionate people past and present, the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. recognize that this year 2021 is the very first year for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, and we further realize that this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate #restorationgeneration and all the people that make it happen.

#ECCC50 #ECCCFamily #MSC150 #BakerLLD50

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

–Desmond Tutu

For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Pinterest richardstbarbeb

Blogger: FriendsAfforestation

Tumblr friendsafforestation.tumblr.comFacebook Group Page: Users of the George Genereux Urban Regional Park

Facebook: StBarbeBaker Afforestation Area

Facebook for the non profit Charity Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. FriendsAreas

Facebook group page : Users of the St Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Facebook: South West OLRA

Reddit: FriendsAfforestation

Twitter: St Barbe Baker Charity Twitter:FriendsAreas

Mix: friendsareas

YouTube

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )Support the afforestation areas with your donation or membership ($20.00/year). Please donate by paypal using the e-mail friendsafforestation AT gmail.com, or by using e-transfers Please and thank you! Your donation and membership is greatly appreciated. Members e-mail your contact information to be kept up to date! Canada Helps

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker

“The continuing challenge of restoration. …”reconstruction,” ”restocking,” and “rebuilding,” of “doctoring sick land.”…Habitat restoration is both desirable and feasible.

-Aldo Leopold ed. Joy B. Zedler Author