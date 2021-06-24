Paid Contract Position Open

Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Heritage Curriculum Writer / Instructional Coordinator / Resource Development Assistant

Remote work from home / a flexible job with Zoom conference calls

Searching for an experienced, dynamic, educator with a sense of humour with curriculum writing experience and familiar with the SK curriculum. The ideal candidate would have a love of environmental protection, nature based solutions to climate action, and heritage development. The position would work collaboratively with a team to assemble an appropriate printed package with a related teacher pdf for distribution. The position description is attached.

Thank you. We look forward to hearing from you.

  • St Barbe Presentation Introducing Richard St. Barbe Baker, OBE, Hon. LL.D. F.I.A.L., For.Dip.Cantab., ACF At the 40th Anniversary of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area Presented by Paul Hanley and Robert White, personal friends of St Barbe On National Tree Day: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 6:00 pm National Forest Week September 23 to 29, 2018 2018 #NationalForestWeek Meet at the SW OLRA parking lot coordinates {latitude and longitude} 52.1004657,-106.7539449 (map) Both Robert White, and Paul Hanley were personal friends of Richard St. Barbe Baker, and will introduce Richard St. Barbe Baker at this event on Wednesday September 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Paul Hanley, environment awareness promoter, activist, free lance writer, speaker, and author will introduce his new book, Man of the Trees: Richard St. Barbe Baker, the First Global Conservationist “Includes a foreword by HRH Prince Charles and an introduction by Jane Goodall" National Forest Week is a celebration of forests and our environmental resources in Canada. The Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area provides an opportunity for those in Saskatoon and area to discover out Saskatoon forests, and to appreciate Richard St. Barbe Baker, a silviculturist of international fame. Come participate in this event, and help to spread the word about this valuable habitat, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, located in the City of Saskatoon. Learn more about the namesake of this semi-wilderness wildlife habitat, the founder of the International Tree Foundation, Mr. Richard St. Barbe Baker.
    Richard St. Barbe Baker OBE, Hon. LL.D. F.I.A.L., For.Dip.Cantab., ACF (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982)
  • Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections,
  • Item CVA 37Figure 10 Item: B.T. Chappell dressed as Chief Iron Horse City of Vancouver Archives CVA 371-1363 Major Matthews Collection 1-1363 - BT Chappell dressed as Chief Iron Horse
  • Happy Girl
For directions as to how to drive to “George Genereux” Urban Regional Park

For directions on how to drive to Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

For more information:

Blairmore Sector Plan Report; planning for the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area, George Genereux Urban Regional Park and West Swale and areas around them inside of Saskatoon city limits

NEW P4G District Official Community Plan

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

Wikimapia Map: type in Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

Google Maps South West Off Leash area location pin at parking lot

Web page: https://stbarbebaker.wordpress.com

Where is the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area? with map

Where is the George Genereux Urban Regional Park (Afforestation Area)?with map

Please help protect / enhance your afforestation areas, please contact the Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Inc. (e-mail / e-transfers )

Donate your old vehicle, here’s how!  

Support using Canada Helps

Support via a recycling bottle donation

United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..”

Richard St. Barbe Baker

Author: stbarbebaker

This website is about the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area - an urban regional park of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The hosts are the stewards of the afforestation area. The afforestation area received its name in honour of the great humanitarian, Richard St. Barbe Baker. Richard St. Barbe Baker (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982) was an English forester, environmental activist and author, who contributed greatly to worldwide reforestation efforts. As a leader, he founded an organization, Men of the Trees, still active today, whose many chapters carry out reforestation internationally. {Wikipedia} Email is StBarbeBaker AT yahoo.com to reach the Stewards of the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area

