Paid Contract Position Open

Saskatoon Afforestation Areas Heritage Curriculum Writer / Instructional Coordinator / Resource Development Assistant

Remote work from home / a flexible job with Zoom conference calls

Searching for an experienced, dynamic, educator with a sense of humour with curriculum writing experience and familiar with the SK curriculum. The ideal candidate would have a love of environmental protection, nature based solutions to climate action, and heritage development. The position would work collaboratively with a team to assemble an appropriate printed package with a related teacher pdf for distribution. The position description is attached.

Thank you. We look forward to hearing from you.

Richard St. Barbe Baker OBE, Hon. LL.D. F.I.A.L., For.Dip.Cantab., ACF (9 October 1889 – 9 June 1982)

Photo of Richard St. Barbe Baker Courtesy: University of Saskatchewan, University Archives & Special Collections,

Figure 10 Item: B.T. Chappell dressed as Chief Iron Horse City of Vancouver Archives CVA 371-1363 Major Matthews Collection Item CVA 371-1363 – BT Chappell dressed as Chief Iron Horse

Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada north of Cedar Villa Road, within city limits, in the furthest south west area of the city. 52° 06′ 106° 45′

Addresses:

Part SE 23-36-6 – Afforestation Area – 241 Township Road 362-A

Part SE 23-36-6 – SW Off-Leash Recreation Area (Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area ) – 355 Township Road 362-A

S ½ 22-36-6 Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area (West of SW OLRA) – 467 Township Road 362-A

NE 21-36-6 “George Genereux” Afforestation Area – 133 Range Road 3063

““Be like a tree in pursuit of your cause. Stand firm, grip hard, thrust upward. Bend to the winds of heaven..” Richard St. Barbe Baker